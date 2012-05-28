(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 28 -
Summary analysis -- Wipro Ltd. ------------------------------------ 28-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: India
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Apr-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
26-Oct-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on India-based information technology (IT) service provider Wipro
Ltd. reflects the company's "modest" financial risk profile and stable cash
flows. Wipro's business and customer diversity in the IT services business
supports its good competitive position. The weaker business profile of Wipro's
non-IT services business compared with the IT business and constraints of the
company's largely India-based operations partly offset these strengths.