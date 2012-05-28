(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- Business conditions in the office leasing market remain tough. Nevertheless, NBF is able to complement its cash flow and profitability through property acquisitions that it made with its strong funding capabilities, backed by its strong business position.

-- We expect NBF to maintain its cash flow level without large volatility, underpinned by its solid business base, high-quality portfolio, high level of financial flexibility, and adequate liquidity on hand.

-- We have affirmed our long- and short-term ratings at 'A+/A-1'. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on Nippon Building Fund Inc. (NBF). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' ratings on NBF's outstanding senior unsecured bonds, series 3, 7, and 9 through 12. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating remains stable.

NBF boasts the largest asset portfolio among listed Japanese REITs (J-REITs), giving it a strong business position and high recognition in the J-REIT market. The ratings on NBF reflect its strong business position in the J-REIT market, the high quality of its assets, its moderately conservative financial management, its high level of financial flexibility, and its adequate liquidity on hand.

The challenging business conditions in the office leasing market continue to constrain NBF's rental revenue. Although NBF's earnings are still relatively weak, the J-REIT has been seeking to strengthen the profitability of its portfolio through external growth following acquisitions of high-yield properties that it made with strong funding capabilities, backed by its strong business position. Accordingly, we expect NBF to maintain its cash flow level without large volatility.