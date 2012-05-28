May 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aluminum Corporation of China Limited's
(Chalco) Long-Term Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable
Outlook and Long-Term Local Currency (LC) IDR at 'A-' with Negative Outlook. The Short-Term FC
and LC IDRs have been affirmed at 'F2'.
Chalco is rated at three notches below China's ratings (FC IDR 'A+'/Stable; LC IDR
'AA-'/Negative) based on Fitch's application of the top-down approach in its Parent and
Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. This reflects Chalco's and its parent Aluminium Corporation
of China's (Chinalco) strategic importance to the government in developing the
Chinese base metal industry and overseas resources.
Base metals like aluminium are important to China's development of its aerospace and defence
industries. Chalco and Chinalco, the latter of which is a major producer in copper and other
rare metals, are the largest metal group owned by the state-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council.
The group's investment in natural resources has expanded following Chinalco's acquisition of
a 12% stake in Rio Tinto Plc ('A-'/Stable) in 2008. In 2010, Chalco joined Rio Tinto in
the development of Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea and in 2012, made a bid for SouthGobi
Resources Ltd, a Mongolian coal company. Domestically, Chalco started developing a
domestic coal mine in Gansu Province in 2010. Fitch notes that the company continues to receive
strong support from banks in funding these investments, as well as rapid government approval for
rail capacity in shipping coal from the China-Mongolia borders.
Chalco's financial leverage, as measured by net adjusted debt/EBITDAR, was weak at 8.1x in
2011, while that for Chinalco was even weaker at 13.5x for the nine months ended September 2011.
However, Chalco's interest coverage ratio of 2.1x reflects its continued ability to service its
debt and its implied interest cost of funds of 4.5% in 2011 remains lower than China's base
lending rate. Fitch expects Chalco's available banking facilities to be sufficient for meeting
its future capex and investment needs.
Improved profitability due to increased self-sufficiency in resources and contributions from
its iron ore and coal operations may see Chalco's debt peak in 2014. Fitch believes Chalco's
aluminium operations have troughed after its operating EBITDAR margin fell to 6.6% in 2011 from
26.4% in 2007 due to weaker selling prices and escalating costs. The agency expects alumina
price - the material used for aluminium production - to rise following changes to Indonesia's
minerals export regulation, including a curb on the quantity of and a tax on bauxite - a raw
material used for alumina refining. Since Indonesia supplies 80% of China's imported bauxite,
this will increase the cost of alumina production and consequently constrain output in China.
However, Fitch believes Chalco will as a result enjoy higher profitability as it is 50% self
sufficient in bauxite, and also because the company sells 36% of the alumina it produces.
Given the linkages between Chalco and the sovereign, any rating action on the latter will
result in a similar action on the company. However, any evidence of diminishing strategic
importance of Chalco to the state may result in a change to a bottom-up rating approach which
could result in a multiple-notch downgrade. Conversely, any evidence of an increase in strategic
importance of Chalco to the state may lead to an upgrade by reducing the notching differential
between Chalco's and the sovereign's ratings.