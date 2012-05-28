May 28 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA ------------ 28-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Paper mills

Mult. CUSIP6: 869587

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Oct-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

04-Jun-1996 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based global hygiene and paper products group Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA) reflect Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment, according to our criteria, of the group's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".