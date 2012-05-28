(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five Taiwanese state banks' Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs), reflecting expectation of continued strong state support. It has also affirmed another Taiwanese state bank's National ratings and Support Rating (SR). A full list of ratings is provided below.

The six affected banks are Bank of Taiwan (BOT), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (TCB), Mega International Commercial Bank (Mega), First Commercial Bank (FCB), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (HNB) and Chang Hwa Bank (CHB). The high probability of state support is driven by their systematic importance, relationship with the state and policy role. They together accounted for about 51% of system assets at end-2011