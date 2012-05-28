(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 28 -
Summary analysis -- Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management -- 28-May-2012
Corp.
CREDIT RATING: Country: Philippines
Local currency BB+/Positive/--
Foreign currency BB/Positive/-- Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 73933B
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--
19-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)
Rating Rating Date
US$1.021 bil 7.25% guaranteed nts due
05/27/2019 BB 12-Nov-2010
US$1.179 bil 7.39% guaranteed nts due
12/02/2024 BB 12-Nov-2010
Rationale
The rating on Philippines-based power utility Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management
Corp. (PSALM) reflects the sovereign rating on the Philippines (foreign currency BB/Positive/B;
local currency BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2). We believe that the Philippine government is
almost certain to provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PSALM in the event of
financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an "almost
certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the
following PSALM characteristics:
-- PSALM plays a "critical" role in implementing government reforms to restructure and
liberalize the power sector in the Philippines.
-- The company has an "integral" link with its owner, the Philippine government, which
provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely guarantee on all of the utility's debts. Our
assessment of an integral link is primarily based on this government guarantee, which also
includes cross-default triggers on the government's external indebtedness.