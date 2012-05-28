(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 - In a new report, Fitch Ratings says that a hypothetical redenomination event for any euro country would result in significant levels of corporate defaults, even where documentation attempts to mitigate the change of currency.

Fitch believes that in the corporate scenarios it has considered for a euro exit, very high practical obstacles would affect the continuation of debt service (on the issuer's part) or successful enforcement upon a default (on the investor's part).

In most scenarios, a post-euro currency would be expected to depreciate, which, if applied to individual corporates' obligations, would qualify for Fitch's criteria to be considered a distressed debt exchange and thus a default-level rating. Non-convertibility of a post-euro currency and the structure of accompanying capital controls are also factors which may move corporate ratings towards a default level.

Even in the case where a post-euro currency appreciates (eg. a core country exit), other factors may well lead to corporate rating downgrades, even if a distressed debt exchange is materially less likely than in the case of depreciating post-euro jurisdictions.

Further information on Fitch's rating approach for this scenario, including a consideration of the incentives for "voluntary defaults", is contained in the report, "Scenario: Euro Redenomination and Corporates", available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Scenario: A Euro Redenomination and Corporate Ratings

here