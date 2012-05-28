(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited's (KBJNL) INR5.12bn bonds a final rating of 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)'. This follows a review of the transaction documents subsequent to the closure of the issue.

Fitch notes that although KBJNL had proposed to borrow INR7.5bn (including a greenshoe option of INR2.5bn) at the time of expected rating, adverse money market conditions (tight liquidity) limited subscription to INR5.12bn. The rating reflects the credit profile of government of Karnataka (GoK) which has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed the principal and interest obligations until the bond is fully redeemed.

The rating also benefits from the GoK's budgetary support available for servicing the bond obligations and the executed tripartite agreement among GoK, KBJNL and the trustee (IL&FS Trust Company Limited) delineating the structured payment mechanism. Other security features and the structured payment mechanism are available in the information memorandum of the bond issue.

Any deviation in the structured payment mechanism or change in the credit quality of GoK would trigger a rating action.

KBJNL wholly owned by GoK was formed with a key objective to develop irrigation projects in Krishna basin and utilise the 173 thousand million cubic feet in full of water allocated to the Upper Krishna Project.

