May 28 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Dhruv Academy's National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also withdrawn the 'Fitch B+(ind)' rating on Dhurv's INR129m term loan.

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The instrument rating has been withdrawn as the loan has been fully repaid. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Dhurv.

Dhruv Academy is a boarding school set up by the Malpani Foundation, a trust owned and operated by the Malpani family of Sangamner.