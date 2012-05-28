May 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis on Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 and Southern Pacific Securities 04-2, and have applied our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have taken various rating actions on the notes in both transactions.

-- Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 and 04-2 are backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage and Southern Pacific Loans.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Southern Pacific Securities 04-1 PLC and Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC's U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (dated December 2011). Our analysis reflects the application of our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). Where relevant, we have also applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, given the recent downgrades of certain transaction counterparties (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

On May 2, 2012, we published an article in relation to unresolved counterparty documentation breaches which only affected the notes rated 'AA- (sf)' and above in these Southern Pacific transactions (see "Ratings Kept On CreditWatch Negative In Southern Pacific Securities And Southern Pacific Financing U.K. RMBS Deals"). These notes today remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.

The series 04-1 and 04-2 transactions have performed very similarly. Arrears levels have been higher than the U.K. RMBS nonconforming index, with the majority of the arrears in the 90+ days bucket (04-1 is 24.91%, and 04-2 is 25.21%). The arrears levels have historically been high, but they have been decreasing since reaching their peaks in March 2009. Cumulative losses have stabilized since March 2009; they are currently 0.94% for 04-1, and 1.67% for 04-2.