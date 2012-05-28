May 28 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have taken various rating actions based on the application of our
U.K. RMBS and 2010 counterparty criteria.
-- Mortgages No 7 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction, consisting of
first-ranking mortgages secured over U.K. residential properties
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our
credit ratings on Mortgages No 7 PLC's class A2, B, C, and D residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) notes. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our
rating on the class E notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most
recent transaction information that we have received (as of January 2012). Our
analysis reflects the application of our U.K. RMBS criteria (see "U.K. RMBS
Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have
applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, given our November 2011 downgrades of
the transaction counterparties (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To
'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published
on Nov. 29, 2011, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).