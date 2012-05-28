May 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have taken various rating actions based on the application of our U.K. RMBS and 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Mortgages No 7 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction, consisting of first-ranking mortgages secured over U.K. residential properties

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our credit ratings on Mortgages No 7 PLC's class A2, B, C, and D residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) notes. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (as of January 2012). Our analysis reflects the application of our U.K. RMBS criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, given our November 2011 downgrades of the transaction counterparties (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).