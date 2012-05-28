(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 28 - The political differences between the two candidates likely to be in Egypt's
run-off presidential elections could exacerbate social unrest and prolong political stalemate,
Fitch Ratings says. However, even though tensions are likely to rise before the next election,
in the longer term both candidates favour policies that could stabilise the sovereign's credit
profile.
The two candidates polarise popular opinion, with former prime minister Ahmed Shafik
claiming that the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice party candidate Mohamed Mursi will
turn the country into a theocracy. Mursi claims Shafik is a return to the Hosni Mubarak regime.
Preliminary results as of today indicate that in total both candidates received about 50% of the
reported vote, and there was only an estimated 45% turnout, meaning there are large sections of
the population who will feel disenfranchised whichever candidate wins.
The split vote means political stability is likely to return more quickly if the eventual
president appoints an inclusive cabinet. This would be particularly important in the event of a
Mursi victory because the Muslim Brotherhood dominates parliament. Mursi has already indicated
that he may appoint his vice-presidents from outside the party.
Political tensions even after the presidential investiture could further delay a restart of
critical talks with the International Monetary Fund and the resumption of foreign direct
investment. However, we believe the government will endeavour to meet the requirement to
finalise a budget by 30 June. Egypt's 'BB-'/Negative rating will remain under pressure until a
government is able to implement a comprehensive economic programme that attracts external
support and foreign investment.
The Muslim Brotherhood's parliamentary majority means the political focus after the
presidential run-off election may be on constitutional reform rather than economic management.
The Brotherhood favours a rewriting of the constitution to strengthen parliament at the expense
of the president, which Mursi may accept. A Sahfik victory meanwhile would pit executive against
legislature and result in slow progress while the two bodies resolve how to work with each
other.