Exclusive: Mexico owes Canada miners over $360 million, led by Goldcorp - documents

MEXICO CITY/TORONTO Mexico's tax agency is holding over $360 million in tax rebates owed to six Canadian miners, including $230 million to Goldcorp Inc, according to sources and official documents seen by Reuters, escalating the situation into a showdown between the Mexican government and Canadian mining firms operating there. In a string of meetings, Canadian officials have pressed Mexico to fix the problem, which hamstrings mining companies' ability to invest in operations and i