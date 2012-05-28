(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned OJSC Rostelecom (Rostelecom) an Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The company has been assigned a senior unsecured
rating of 'BBB-' covering, inter alia, its domestic Rouble bonds and a National Long-term rating
of 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook.
"The ratings reflect Rostelecom's established incumbent positions and high market shares in
fixed-line telephony and broadband segments but also a one notch uplift for potential sovereign
support," says Nikolai Lukashevich, Senior Director with Fitch's TMT team.
Rostelecom holds strong incumbent positions in the traditional voice fixed-line segment,
complemented by its broadband market leadership. The company was reported to control 70% of
fixed-lines in Russia and its retail broadband market share was estimated at 40% in 2011. Its
market shares in the fixed-line business are likely to be preserved, and broadband market
leadership is likely to be maintained, supported by its fibre strategy. The key risk is customer
disconnections that have so far been modest vs. its European peers.
However, Rostelecom is only a niche player in the mobile market. Although the company has a
reasonably large spectrum portfolio, the currently available and expected LTE frequencies do not
provide it with an easy roadmap to nationwide mobile coverage. Organic development is likely to
be costly, and does not necessarily ensure a desired market share. The company's mobile plans
entail significant execution risks.
Fitch views the current regulatory environment in Russia as generally benign for the
incumbent operator and expects it to remain so. Some of the current regulatory initiatives such
as the introduction of mobile number portability may benefit the company. Although the regulator
is sympathetic of providing non-discriminatory access to the incumbent's network, the practical
implementation of this principle may not be easily achievable.
The company's leverage is moderate with net debt/EBITDA at 1.3x at end-2011 but expected by
Fitch to rise to 1.7x-1.8x by end-2012 due to high capital expenditures and a share buy-back.
Organic development is unlikely to push leverage to above 2x although this may be compromised by
acquisitions. The company's ambitious organic capex programme will weigh on cash flow generation
in the medium-term but on a pre-dividend basis free cash flow (FCF) generation is likely to
remain positive supporting deleveraging capacity.
Leverage of up to 3x net debt/EBITDA may be accommodated within the current rating level
provided that Rostelecom's maturity profile is well spread and its liquidity situation is
strong, the company retains solid FCF generating capacity with a pre-dividend FCF margin of at
least 5% which is not compromised by excessive shareholder distribution.
Rostelecom's current maturity profile is relatively short-ended, nearly half of its debt had
redemptions within the next 12 months at end-2011. This is remedied by the company's relatively
low leverage with short-term maturities equal to 0.7x of the company's 2011 EBITDA and its
special relationships with government-controlled banks that have proven dedicated liquidity
providers to the company.
Rostelecom's IDR factors in a one notch uplift for potential sovereign support as strategic
and operational ties with the government are viewed as reasonably strong. Rostelecom remains a
key infrastructure provider to the Russian military and a key contractor in other large-scale
projects such as 'digital government' and the provision of universal services. The government
has expressed its unequivocal intent to retain ownership control in the company. The very
existence of Rostelecom in its current shape would not be possible without the government's
backing of consolidation in the Russian fixed-line incumbent industry.