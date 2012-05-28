May 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out our credit and cash flow analysis, applying our U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- As a result, we have taken various rating actions in Auburn Securities 3, 4, and 5.

-- Auburn Securities 3, 4, and 5 are U.K. RMBS transactions backed by first-ranking mortgages throughout the U.K.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Auburn Securities 3 PLC (Auburn 3), Auburn Securities 4 PLC (Auburn 4), and Auburn Securities 5 PLC (Auburn 5) (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (March 2012). Our analysis reflects the application of our U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).