May 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey-based ING Bank A.S. (INGBT) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and a Viability Rating of 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

INGBT's IDRs, Support Rating and National Long-term Ratings reflect the potential support from its parent ING Bank NV (ING; 'A+'/Stable/Viability Rating 'a'). The Viability Rating reflects INGBT's solid risk management and asset quality track record, limited market risk, comfortable liquidity and adequate capitalisation. These factors are balanced by weak efficiency, which constrains profitability as the bank expands, and its modest franchise.

INGBT's Long-term local currency IDR is capped two notches above that of the sovereign. The Long-term foreign currency IDR is constrained by Turkey's Country Ceiling of 'BBB-'. The Stable Outlook reflects that of the sovereign and would mirror any changes in it. Sustained improvements in profitability and franchise and reduction in reliance on parent funding along with and maintenance of solid asset quality would be supporting factors for an upgrade of the Viability Rating. Downward pressure would arise from a material weakening of asset quality as the loan book seasons after rapid growth in a less benign macroeconomic environment, and persistently low internal capital generation, were this to necessitate ongoing capital injections from the parent.

INGBT provides retail, business banking and commercial banking services via its 322 branches with a focus on retail customers and SMEs and had a 1.8% market share of total unconsolidated bank assets in Turkey at end-2011. It has been wholly owned by ING since December 2007.

Operating profitability is lower than its peers, despite being supported by a low level of loan impairment charges, mainly as a result of still weak efficiency with a cost/income ratio of 82% at end-2011 compared with peers' weighted average ratio of 60%. Efficiency remains weak during the expansionary phase as planned, despite cost control schemes, and Fitch expects improvements in efficiency through volume growth and continued control on costs.

Asset quality has always been better than the sector even prior to the acquisition by ING. Low new non-performing loan (NPL) formation, continued recoveries and loan growth contributed to the NPL ratio remaining low at 1.9% at end-2011 compared with sector average of 2.7%.

INGBT is almost equally funded by customer deposits and borrowed funds, the latter being mainly from the parent. ING Turkey's customer deposit base is much better diversified than its peers. INGBT plans to gradually reduce the reliance on parent funding and to improve its retail funding franchise; Fitch expects this process to be gradual and challenging given strong competition for acquiring deposits.

INGBT's Fitch Core Capital Ratio equalled 11.48% at end-2011. In Fitch's opinion pressures on capitalisation from weak -albeit improving- internal capital generation coupled with planned growth of risk weighted assets are mitigated to some extent by the parent's willingness and capability to support the bank's future growth plans.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-term local currency IDR: assigned 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned 'F3'

Short-term local currency IDR: assigned 'F3'

National Long-term rating: assigned 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating: assigned 'bb'

Support Rating: assigned '2'