Total's business profile features massive, diversified, and profitable hydrocarbon upstream operations that generate roughly 85% of its net operating income. Proved reserves reached 11.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) at year-end 2011, leading to a reserve life of over 13 years based on the group's 2011 production. Diversity is further increased by large and generally profitable, but cyclical, downstream activities, including more resilient marketing and specialty chemicals. These strengths are balanced in our view by significant taxes in upstream operations, complexity of and limited disclosures on the diverse profit sharing contracts the group is subject to, and Total's higher upstream exposure than peers' to countries outside the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), with only 24.7% produced in OECD in 2011, mitigated to some extent by diversity across countries. Sector challenges include very high capital intensity with delayed, uncertain returns, reserve replacement, resource nationalism, including fiscal pressures, and perceived increased operational risks, especially for offshore operations.

Total's financial risk profile reflects our assessment of the company's balance sheet and liquidity as very robust. Significant financial flexibility also results from its ability to dispose of noncore downstream, chemical, and upstream assets. These strengths are partly offset by continually high capital spending and dividends, leading to low or negative discretionary cash flow under our $100-$90 per barrel base-case Brent price assumption until at least 2013.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Total's profitability outlook for 2012 and 2013 is favorable in view of high oil prices. We assume adjusted net operating income (as defined by Total) will surpass $14 billion in 2012, with $4 billion already generated in first-quarter 2012. (We refer to net income instead of EBITDA given substantial taxes.)

Our price deck for Brent is $100 for the remainder of 2012, and $90 for 2013, compared with $118.6 achieved in first-quarter 2012. Given the group's significant gas production (48.2% of all hydrocarbon production in the first quarter), Total's realized oil and gas price in first-quarter 2012 reached $82.1 per boe, 28% lower than the $115.2 per barrel liquids price.

We assume that hydrocarbon production (2.35 million boe per day in 2011) will stay flat or modestly increase by about 2% in 2012, depending mostly on when production at Elgin and nearby fields will resume. Lost production amounts to around 53,000 boed, or 2.2% of Total's overall production.

In the North Sea, while we believe the gas leak at the Total-operated Elgin platform will not result in any material environmental damage, penalties or fines, related remediation costs and foregone profits (around $1.5 million in daily net operating income) should be significant, with the company pointing to an estimated total of $300 million-$400 million (about EUR230 million-320 million) net operating income impact. Still, these losses remain consistent with our view of the company's business risk profile and overall rating.

Illustrating the very high and increasing capital intensity of the industry, Pazflor and Usan--two of the several large projects in which Total has a stake--required many years and a combined investment of $17 billion from all the owners to achieve a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day of liquids and 320 million cubic feet per day of gas, equivalent to 53,000 boed.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario We anticipate credit metrics to remain in line with the rating in 2012. While FFO to debt could be somewhat above the level commensurate with the rating (60%), discretionary cash flow will likely be markedly negative at more than EUR2 billion. Underpinning this is our FFO estimate of approximately EUR18 billion-EUR19 billion, which is unlikely to cover capital expenditures (capex; at least EUR17 billion) and dividends (at least EUR5 billion). Even in 2011, when the Brent price averaged $107, discretionary cash flow was largely negative, at around minus EUR3 billion. Positively, we note that Total plans around $4 billion of disposals in 2012 to help fund its investments.

Our rating continues to factor in Total's adherence to its stated policy of 20%-30% gearing, which it defines as net debt to equity minus dividends payable. Because this ratio reached 22.2% on March 31, 2012, we do not exclude that it could increase through investments or acquisitions. Adjusted debt reached about EUR29.5 billion on March 31, 2012, compared with reported net financial debt of EUR15.5 billion.

The financial flexibility Total has enjoyed from its remaining noncore stake in Sanofi (AA-/Stable/A-1+) continued to decrease with further share disposals. Total held 3.2% of Sanofi at year-end 2011, a stake worth EUR2.4 billion based on a share price of EUR55.7. We assume this stake will be fully disposed of by the end of the year.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We assess the group's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, in line with our corporate liquidity methodology.

We believe that Total, like other oil majors, has ready access to debt markets, as shown during the global downturn in 2009. However, we do not factor this into our quantitative assessment of Total's liquidity sources.

We expect Total's liquidity sources to exceed liquidity uses by more than 1.5x in the 12 months starting March 31, 2012.

Our liquidity assessment takes into account the following supportive factors in that period:

-- Total's nearly EUR13.3 billion of cash and short-term investments and EUR1.5 billion of short-term financial assets at the beginning of the period. Of this amount, we view EUR1 billion as tied to operations and therefore exclude it from surplus cash;

-- Nearly $7.5 billion (about EUR6 billion) fully available under various committed bank lines maturing after the end of 2013. On March 31, 2012, Total had full availability under its $10.1 billion (about EUR8 billion) of committed lines. The documentation for these facilities includes neither rating triggers nor financial covenants;

-- Highly liquid Sanofi shares, with a value of about EUR2.4 billion (based on a share price of EUR55.7); and

-- FFO in the vicinity of EUR18 billion-EUR19 billion.

We factor in the following liquidity needs in the same period:

-- Short-term debt of EUR9.7 billion;

-- Annual capital expenditure of at least EUR17 billion;

-- Shareholder distributions of about EUR5 billion; and

-- Potential working capital outflows.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Total will maintain its conservative leverage policy: reported net debt to equity of between 20% and 30%. We view an FFO-to-debt ratio of at least 60% under an oil price of $80 per barrel as commensurate with the rating. The stable outlook also reflects our assumptions of continuing high oil prices, the main profit driver.

A negative rating action is currently unlikely. Pressure could arise, however, if we see material increases in dividend payments; prolonged and negative discretionary cash flows, especially in the absence of production and operating cash flow growth; or FFO to debt that falls to less than 60% on a sustained basis.

Ratings upside is remote at this stage, as it is largely constrained by industry-related risks and Total's low or negative discretionary cash flow.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008