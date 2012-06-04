(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dreams Funding Corporation's notes. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans receivables, including those backed by investment properties. The receivables are originated by former Daihyaku Mutual Life Insurance Company. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY0.5bn* Class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY9.62bn* Class L2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY6.5bn* Class L3 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.16bn* Class M2 notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

* as of 1 June 2012

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that there is sufficient credit enhancement (CE) to protect the transaction from potential deterioration in the pool's performance, a decline in excess spread and basis risk.

The current balance of the reserve fund is slightly below the target amount of JPY5.37bn and Fitch expects this to continue, due to limited excess spread as the transaction seasons. However, Fitch does not expect the reserve fund to see material reduction and, therefore, sees CE levels continuing to grow as the notes amortise.

In its analysis, Fitch also takes into account the significant exposure to the issuer account bank in accordance with the agency's counterparty criteria, because a large portion of CE is provided by the reserve fund.