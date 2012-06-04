(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd's (KKJPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect KKJPL's high geographic concentration as all its showrooms are based in Nagpur. The ratings are constrained by the company's low operating EBITDA margins (3.5%-4.5% in FY08-FY11) and thus high net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR: 7.25x in FY11, 6.3x in FY10) and low interest coverage (FY11: 1.34x, FY10: 1.43x).

The ratings are further constrained by the working capital intensive nature of the company's business as reflected in the high utilisation (76.1%) of its fund-based limits in FY12. This is attributed to the consistently high inventory holding period of 220 days leading to negative cash flow from operations over the past three years. Fitch notes that KKJPL's founders infused equity (INR71.5m) and unsecured loans (INR80.3m) into the company over 2011-2012.

The ratings, however, draw support from KKJPL's robust revenue growth of 78% yoy in FY12 to INR1,911m (provisional) due to additional revenue from its new store launched in West Nagpur during the year. As per provisional results for FY12, EBIDTA margin improved to 4.7%, with net financial leverage of 6.1x and interest cover of 1.4x. The company had undertaken capex of INR46.5m in 2011 for the store, which was funded by way of equity (INR28.5m) and debt (INR18m). This showroom premise was purchased outright by the company.

The ratings are also supported by over four-decade-long experience of its founders in the domestic jewellery industry. Fitch also notes that KKJPL's mitigates gold price volatility by replenishing stock outflow on a daily basis.

Negative rating action may be triggered by interest coverage below 1.1x on a sustained basis. Conversely, interest coverage above 1.75x on a sustained basis may result positive rating action.

KKJPL, a jewellery retailer, owns four jewellery stores in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Rating actions on KKJPL's bank loans are as follows:

- INR18m term loans: assigned at 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR430m fund-based cash credit limits (enhanced from INR220m): affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'