(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Prakasa Spectro Cast Pvt Ltd (Prakasa) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this rating commentary.

The ratings are constrained by Prakasa's small size of operations and low operating margins due to the fixed price nature of orders, raw material price volatility, and intense competition. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR666m and EBIDTA margin was 4.3%. The ratings are also constrained by the company's stretched liquidity position as reflected by its full working capital utilisation in the 12 months ended 30 April 2012 due to the working capital intensive nature of its business.

The ratings, however, draw strength from the four-decade-long experience of Prakasa's founders in castings industry, the company's strong clientele with whom it has long and established relationships, and its moderate credit metrics. In FY11, net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) was 2.98x and interest cover was 3.43x.

Positive rating action may result from interest coverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, interest coverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Based in Vijayawada, Prakasa is an 18-year-old manufacturer of steel castings and ingots with a production capacity of 3,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) and 28,000 mtpa, respectively. Provisional results for 10MFY12 indicate revenue of INR655.71m, EBITDA margin of 4.0%, net financial leverage of 4.21x, and interest cover of 2.61x.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Prakasa's bank facilities as follows:

INR70m fund-based working capital loans: assigned 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

INR10m non-fund-based working capital loans: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'