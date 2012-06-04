(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that, following an error, it had
corrected the long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Hysan Development Co. Ltd.
(Hysan) and on the outstanding senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees. The
ratings should be 'cnA+' to reflect the outlook revision to positive from stable on Dec. 1, 2011
(see "Research Update: Hysan Development Co. Ltd. Outlook Revised To Positive On Improving
Financial Performance; 'BBB' Ratings Affirmed," published Dec. 1, 2011). The 'BBB' long-term
corporate credit rating on Hysan and the 'BBB' issue rating on the notes are unaffected. A
corrected rating list follows.
RATINGS CORRECTED
To From
Hysan Development Co. Ltd.
Greater China credit scale rating cnA+/--/-- cnA/--/--
Hysan (MTN) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured cnA+ cnA
RATINGS UNAFFECTED
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action (Dec. 1, 2011)
To From
Hysan Development Co. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/--
Hysan (MTN) Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB
