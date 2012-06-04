(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based oil refiner GS Caltex Corp. (GS Caltex; BBB/Negative/A-2) are unaffected by the company's plan to sell some noncore assets to major shareholder GS Energy Co. Ltd. (GS Energy; not rated), which owns 50% of GS Caltex.

On June 4, 2012, GS Caltex announced it would sell Korean won (KRW) 1.1 trillion in noncore businesses to GS Energy, an energy-related holding company in the GS group, one of the largest conglomerates in Korea, by the end of June to focus on its core oil refining, petrochemical, and lubricants businesses. The noncore businesses include oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) businesses, electric and gas utilities, and alternative energy businesses. Having anticipated the disposals would occur this year, we reflected them in our base case forecast when we affirmed the ratings on GS Caltex and revised the outlook on the ratings to negative from stable in March 2012.

In our view, the disposals are only somewhat positive for GS Caltex's financial risk profile, which is weak for the current rating, because we expect the company to use less than half the proceeds, or around KRW0.4 trillion, to reduce its debt. We believe the ratings on the company are more dependent on its operating performance, which has been slower than we expected in the first half of this year. First-quarter operating profit declined more than 50% year on year, and falling oil prices and sluggish refining margins limit our expectations of any improvement in the second quarter. We see little likelihood of the company keeping measures of its credit quality commensurate with the current ratings, and we believe that this year the ratio of its debt to EBITDA will likely exceed 4x, our trigger for a downgrade.