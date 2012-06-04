(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Italian Region of Piemonte's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and maintained them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Short-Term Foreign Currency rating of 'F2' is being maintained on RWN.

The downgrade follows missed payments on swap transactions, including interest rate and collar swaps payments due at the end of May 2012, entered into in 2006 when a EUR1.856bn bond was issued to partly refinance existing debt and partly fund new investments.

Fitch believes that Piemonte and its bank swap counterparties will dispute the details of the transactions in court over the coming months. The agency considers that, regardless of the outcome, the region's decision to renege on financial commitments pending a final court ruling on whether or not the swap transactions are binding, reflects a weaker debt service culture than had been incorporated into Piemonte's rating.

The downgrade is limited to one notch due to the small size of the payment missed - and which is likely to be missed over the foreseeable future - relative to the region's EUR10bn budget and EU6bn outstanding debt. Fitch expects the region to honour all other financial obligations. The ratings remain on RWN as the annulations of the swap transactions could eventually trigger an acceleration of the bond repayment according to the terms of the bonds. In that event the rating could be downgraded to low-speculative grade as the region is extremely unlikely to be able to repay EUR1.8bn, net of the sums already provisioned under the terms of the amortising swap. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN over the next few months.

In January 2012 the region self-declared the internal deliberations taken in 2006 with regard to the swap transactions as void. This is because, as the region argued, it was a) overcharged undeclared costs for the interest rate swap, or "costi impliciti" which according to the State Council's ruling of September 2011 allows it to disengage from the contracts in order to avoid possible losses of public money, and that b) the public sector audit body, Corte dei Conti, noted in its report of December 2010 that the amortising swap leaves Piemonte facing risks of bank defaults; c) the cancellation of the swap transactions will not trigger cross default clauses, and particularly an acceleration payment of the bonds; d) it will put aside what is owed to banks and pay to counterparts if the court does not rule in favour of the region.

Piemonte's budgetary performance has improved, overshooting Fitch's expectations. The region posted an operating budget surplus of about 2% according to preliminary data for FY11. Larger-than-expected cuts in discretionary spending reduced costs by about 5% while the fund balance deficit receded slightly to EUR0.5bn. Its cash position improved slightly and payables stabilised at about EUR5bn.

Fitch expects the debt to current balance ratio to hover at around 50 years from 2012 and debt service coverage to the operating balance to hover just below 1x. Consolidating its operating margin will depend on the region maintaining a tight grip on costs, given the current recession. Fitch expects the operating margin to be about 2%-3% in its 2012-2013 base scenario.

Capital spending is likely to continue the decline started in 2010, falling close to EUR0.5bn a year over the medium term. The region is moving investments for economic development to its subsidiary Finpiemonte. Despite budgetary deficit potentially shrinking to 3% of GDP in 2012-2013 from 10% in 2008-2010, direct debt will edge towards EUR7bn over the medium term, a small growth to 65% of the budget. However, debt sustainability remains weak in light of Piemonte's narrow operating balance.

Located in northern Italy, Piemonte has a per capita GDP about 10% above the EU average and an unemployment rate of about 8%, which Fitch does not expect to rise above 10% over the medium term.