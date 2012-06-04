(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Ochrony Srodowiska's (BOS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is provided below.

The affirmation of BOS's ratings reflects a high probability of support from the Polish sovereign ('A-'/Stable) in case of need. This reflects the state's indirect majority shareholding in the bank, BOS's important role in financing the country's environment protection projects and potential reputational damage for the state should the bank default. The IDRs also take into consideration the reduction of the government's stake in BOS once the bank's secondary public offering is completed by mid-July 2012, and the bank's small size.

The National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management's (NFEP&WM, controlled by the state) stake will fall to 57% (from 79% at end -2011) following the SPO but will remain the bank's majority shareholder. Fitch believes that NFEP&WM considers BOS as its strategic investment and will not reduce its stake in the bank without the approval of the Ministry for the Environment.

BOS's IDRs could come under downward pressure if NFEP&WM's shareholding falls below a controlling stake although Fitch currently views this as a remote prospect, or if timely support is not made available to the bank, in case of need. Negative action on Poland's ratings could also lead to similar action on BOS, although this is not expected at present, given the Stable Outlook on the sovereign. However, a sovereign upgrade would not necessarily lead to positive action on the bank.

The 'bb' Viability Rating reflects BOS's reasonable asset quality, diversified funding base, adequate capitalisation and sufficient liquidity buffer. This is counterbalanced by weak profitability, risks embedded in the bank's foreign-currency mortgage book, the moderate share of retail savings in the total customer deposit base, and the bank's rather limited franchise and scale.

The SPO - amounting to PLN227.5m - will strengthen BOS's Fitch core capital ratio to around 12.4% (from 10.9% at end-Q112). This is despite a move by the Polish Financial Services Authority to increase risk weightings for foreign currency retail loans from 1 July 2012.

The bank's already weak profitability is likely to suffer from a slowdown of the Polish economy, which will put pressure on asset quality, and from growing funding costs given the bank's retail deposit-raising efforts. BOS plans to defend its margins through a gradual diversification of lending towards higher-yield products which in Fitch's view could bring about higher loan impairment charges.

BOS is a small universal bank in Poland with a 1.2% market share by assets. It focuses on financing environmentally friendly projects, which accounted for 18% of its total loan book at end-2011. The bank has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 1997.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'