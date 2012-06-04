(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Rungta Mines Limited's (RML) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects RML's six-decade-long track record of maintaining a conservative financial profile with negative net debt and high interest cover of around 44.0x as per provisional results for the financial year ended March 2012 (FY11: 47.2x). EBIDTA margins also remained strong at above 40% in FY12 (FY11: 47.4%).

Fitch expects RML's remaining capex of around INR4bn to set up an integrated steel plant to not put any pressure on its credit metrics because of significant free cash reserves of above INR40bn at end-FY12 (FY11: INR32.8bn). The capex is likely to be funded through internal accruals and completed by FY13.

The ratings may be downgraded if there are any substantial debt-funded acquisitions/capex leading to deterioration of financial leverage As India's mining industry is highly regulated, any regulatory or legal interventions could also significantly impact RML's ratings.

RML belongs to the SR Rungta Group, which has a long track record in the mining of iron ore and manganese. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue growth at a CAGR of around 14% over FY08 to above INR42bn (FY11: INR30.8bn) and positive free cash flow (FCF) of above INR11bn (FY11: INR8.3bn). Fitch expects FCF to remain positive in near future.

Fitch has also affirmed RML's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR873.3m term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'

- INR3.3bn fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR1bn non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'