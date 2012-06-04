(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - European Money Market Funds (MMFs) have substantially improved their liquidity profile since 2008, which is proving an efficient buffer to the more opportunistic volatility of investors' flows, but comes at a cost, says Fitch Ratings in a newly-published report.

'Liquidity cushions in Fitch-rated European MMFs have been continuously maintained at high levels following the 2008 crisis, with exposure to securities maturing within a week typically exceeding 25% of a fund's total assets' says Charlotte Quiniou, Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating Group. In response to the eurozone crisis, portfolio liquidity has been rising even further, with overnight and highly liquid assets reaching 33% on average.

This improved liquidity acts as a buffer to investors' flows, which have been more opportunistic, driven by 'risk-on/risk-off' behaviours. It nevertheless comes at an opportunity cost for those investors who have part of their foreseeable liquidity needs with relatively longer term horizons and therefore do not take full advantage of the liquidity mutualisation offered by short-term MMFs.

All else being equal, highly liquid portfolios will have lower yields than less liquid ones. Maintaining a high degree of liquidity costs about 20bp to 30bp of yield to a fund. This is due to the low remuneration of overnight investments, notably secured ones, against a backdrop of abundant liquidity. Alongside 'AAAmmf' vehicles, funds with lower emphasis on overnight liquidity can appeal to investors with relatively longer time horizons, especially considering low interest rates. Such funds may be rated at 'AAmmf' or 'Ammf' levels.

Fitch-rated MMFs tend to have granular investor bases, limiting the ability of redemptions by any single investor to hurt co-investors. In times of market stress however, investors from the same investor type tend to behave in a similar way, highlighting the need to diversify by investor types. Across the Fitch-rated universe, funds have also demonstrated a good match between investor concentrations and available liquidity, consistent with Fitch's criteria.

The report, entitled 'Liquidity in European Money Market Funds - Structural Improvement But at a Cost', is available at www.fitchratings.com.

