(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 04 - European Money Market Funds (MMFs) have substantially improved their liquidity
profile since 2008, which is proving an efficient buffer to the more opportunistic volatility of
investors' flows, but comes at a cost, says Fitch Ratings in a newly-published report.
'Liquidity cushions in Fitch-rated European MMFs have been continuously maintained at high
levels following the 2008 crisis, with exposure to securities maturing within a week typically
exceeding 25% of a fund's total assets' says Charlotte Quiniou, Director in Fitch's Fund and
Asset Manager Rating Group. In response to the eurozone crisis, portfolio liquidity has been
rising even further, with overnight and highly liquid assets reaching 33% on average.
This improved liquidity acts as a buffer to investors' flows, which have been more
opportunistic, driven by 'risk-on/risk-off' behaviours. It nevertheless comes at an opportunity
cost for those investors who have part of their foreseeable liquidity needs with relatively
longer term horizons and therefore do not take full advantage of the liquidity mutualisation
offered by short-term MMFs.
All else being equal, highly liquid portfolios will have lower yields than less liquid ones.
Maintaining a high degree of liquidity costs about 20bp to 30bp of yield to a fund. This is due
to the low remuneration of overnight investments, notably secured ones, against a backdrop of
abundant liquidity. Alongside 'AAAmmf' vehicles, funds with lower emphasis on overnight
liquidity can appeal to investors with relatively longer time horizons, especially considering
low interest rates. Such funds may be rated at 'AAmmf' or 'Ammf' levels.
Fitch-rated MMFs tend to have granular investor bases, limiting the ability of redemptions
by any single investor to hurt co-investors. In times of market stress however, investors from
the same investor type tend to behave in a similar way, highlighting the need to diversify by
investor types. Across the Fitch-rated universe, funds have also demonstrated a good match
between investor concentrations and available liquidity, consistent with Fitch's criteria.
