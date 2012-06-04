BRIEF-Inversiones la Construccion buys its Peruvian unit for $21.7 mln
* SAID ON THURSDAY BUYS 62.9 MLN SHARES IN ITS PERUVIAN UNIT COMPANIA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA CAMARA FROM ITS CHILEAN UNIT OF THE SAME NAME
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 04 -
Ratings -- Teollisuuden Voima Oyj --------------------------------- 04-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 880748
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jun-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
06-Oct-2006 NR/NR NR/NR
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR2.5 bil med-term note Prog 06/10/2011: sr
unsecd BBB 04-Jun-2012
BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.