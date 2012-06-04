These strengths offset TVO's asset concentration, risks attached to nuclear power operations, and the relatively weaker credit quality of some of the underlying shareholders, who are the ultimate off-takers of output. Furthermore, TVO has weak financial ratios, owing to its nonprofit structure and high debt. It is also subject to project risks, as evidenced by delays and cost overruns in relation to the ongoing construction of a new nuclear plant, Olkiluoto 3.

TVO operates under the so-called Mankala principle, in which it produces electricity at cost solely for its six shareholders to support their energy-intensive operations with low-cost energy. According to the company's article of associations, the shareholders are severally liable for TVO's annual fixed costs (accounting for about 80%-85% of total costs), including interest expenses and debt installments, and also for the company's variable costs in proportion to their off-take from TVO. The main shareholders are: Pohjolan Voima Oy (PVO; 58.5%), which is a nonprofit power utility owned primarily by a group of Finnish industrial companies including UPM-Kymmene Corp. (BB/Stable/B) and Stora Enso Oyj (BB/Stable/B); and Fortum Power & Heat Oy (25.8%), a subsidiary of Finnish power utility Fortum Oyj (A/Negative/A-1). Although the shareholders are not jointly liable for TVO's costs, we believe the shareholders would have a strong interest in supporting TVO should any individual shareholder default, so as to protect their investment in and output from a proven low-cost electricity producer. Alternatively, we believe that TVO could sell any residual output to the well-functioning Nordic spot power market at a price above its full production cost.

TVO's dependence on its current two nuclear plants in Finland exposes the company to asset concentration risk, primarily disruption of operations. Although shareholders are responsible for TVO's fixed costs regardless of whether the company produces electricity, TVO would likely need to remain operationally efficient and cost-competitive for its business model to be viable in the long term. We consider TVO's strong track record of high operating efficiency and safety standards as credit-supportive in this respect, and we expect the company to retain its long-term competitive cost position even if the total production cost charged to the shareholders initially increases when Olkiluoto 3 comes into production. Although the supplier currently estimates the plant will come on stream in August 2014, we have assumed in our base case the possibility of some further delays, reflecting earlier numerous postponements of the expected commissioning.

We expect that TVO's financial risk profile will continue to be negatively affected in the near to medium term by the large investment in the new nuclear plant. Combined with the company's not-for-profit structure, and that the charges to shareholders will not be increased until the plant is in production, this results in weak debt production measures. We anticipate, for example, that funds from operations (FFO) including capitalized interest will be negative in the near term, and that debt service coverage will be below 1.0x even when excluding capitalized interest. We believe, however, that the company has sufficient liquidity sources available to cover the substantial cash outflows during the remainder of the plant construction as well as upcoming near-term debt maturities.

Liquidity

TVO's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view its liquidity as "adequate", based on our expectations that available liquidity sources will cover anticipated cash outflows by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. Sound relationships with banks and satisfactory standing in credit markets in our view further support the adequate liquidity position.

The company's liquidity sources, as of March 31, 2012, consisted primarily of:

-- About EUR350 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents;

-- Access to an undrawn EUR1.5 billion revolving credit facility, of which EUR50 million matures in 2016 and EUR1.45 billion in 2017;

-- Shareholder loan commitments of a total of EUR560 million related to the construction of Olkiluoto 3 and the bidding and engineering phase of Olkiluoto 4; and

-- FFO, which we expect to be about EUR55 million in the near term (excluding capitalized interest).

Expected cash outflows as of March 31, 2012, consist of:

-- Debt maturities of about EUR357 million in the next 12 months and EUR92 million in the following 12 months.

-- Expected capital expenditures of about EUR0.5 billion in 2012 and about EUR0.9 billion in 2013. This mainly refers to the construction of Olkiluoto 3, and includes related capitalized interest. Capital expenditures also include the costs for the bidding and engineering phase of Olkiluoto 4.

We expect working capital outflows to be modest, reflecting that the company's fixed costs are paid by the shareholders one month in advance.

The company's loan documentation includes one financial covenant, which is to maintain an equity ratio of 25%. In calculating the ratio, fully funded waste management liabilities are excluded from debt, as well as loans from the Finnish State Nuclear Fund (which are on-lent to the shareholders), and shareholder loans are included in equity. As of March 31, 2012, the ratio was about 30%, according to TVO.

We currently assume the remaining costs for Olkiluoto 3 (including capitalized interest until completion) to be about EUR1.6 billion, which means that there will be significant outflows also in 2014. We expect, however, that TVO's current liquidity sources, including shareholder loan commitments, should be sufficient to cover outflows also in 2014. We also anticipate that TVO will continue to be proactive in pre-financing its upcoming funding requirements well in advance.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TVO will continue to produce electricity efficiently and at competitive cost for its shareholders under its cost-coverage structure, with a long-term production charge to shareholders well below average electricity market prices. It further assumes that the company will keep an adequate liquidity position, including being proactive in pre-financing upcoming funding needs, which are significant due to the completion of Olkiluoto 3.

Downward rating pressure could result if we saw evidence of any weakening of TVO's business model and reduced prospects of a full recovery of its full production costs, which include operational as well as financial costs. This could, for example, occur if:

-- TVO's production costs unexpectedly escalated to above market prices on an ongoing basis, for example, owing to further significant cost delays relating to Olkiluoto 3 or unexpected and severe interruptions in existing plants;

-- Any significant shareholder was no longer able or willing to continue to purchase its proportionate output from TVO, and no other or new shareholder was willing to assume the responsibility;

-- Market prices fell structurally below TVO's production costs; and

-- In the event of any unexpected change to the Mankala principle and its attractiveness.

We could also consider a negative rating action if we saw material weakening in the credit quality of TVO's significant shareholders or underlying shareholders, which could lead to reduced ability to fulfill their obligations to TVO. In addition, ratings could be negatively affected if TVO's liquidity position weakened, for example if the company's net cash outflows were higher than expected primarily related to the construction of Olkiluto 3 (including a potential negative outcome from the arbitration process with the supplier), and without the company addressing potential additional funding needs in a timely manner.

We view upside rating potential as currently limited, reflecting the pressure on the financial risk profile from the ongoing investments in Olkiluoto 3 as well as the weaker credit quality of some of the underlying shareholders. Factors that could support a higher rating over the medium to long term, however, are a strengthening of the financial risk profile, leading, for example, to debt service coverage of at least 1.1x, while maintaining an adequate liquidity position, combined with strengthening credit quality of the shareholders and significant underlying shareholders.

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Teollisuuden Voima Oyj

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

EUR2.5 billion medium-term note BBB