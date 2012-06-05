WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 05 -
Overview
-- We expect Lonking's profitability and credit protection measures to deteriorate over the next 12 months due to weak operating conditions in China.
-- We are therefore placing our 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnBBB-' Greater China credit scale rating on the China-based construction equipment manufacturer on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We are also placing our 'BB' and 'cnBBB-' issue ratings on Lonking's US$350 million senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnBBB-' Greater China credit scale rating on China-based construction equipment manufacturer Lonking Holdings Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our 'BB' and 'cnBBB-' issue ratings on the company's US$350 million senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.
