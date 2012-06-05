We expect Tingyi to maintain its dominant domestic market positions (by sales
value), which AC Nielsen reported in March 31, 2012, as 56.6% for instant
noodles and 41.3% for RTD tea. The company's market strength provides strong
bargaining power over suppliers and distributors. This advantage supports
Tingyi's short cash-conversion cycle and ensures strong working capital
management. In addition, Tingyi's large distribution network ensures good
market penetration, provides a strong competitive advantage over the company's
domestic and international peers, and helps to maintain its market lead.
Tingyi's margins are likely to remain under pressure this year because of
fluctuations in raw material prices, which comprise the bulk of production
costs. The company has mitigated the risk by continuing to improve production
efficiency, including through technological advancements. We also believe the
company can better manage the risk than its peers due to its business scale
and branding strength.
We expect competition with international and domestic brands to intensify in
2012, particularly toward securing shelf space. The resulting pricing pressure
prevents Tingyi from fully passing through rising material costs to customers,
which could further strain profitability.
Any missteps in integrating the PepsiCo bottling businesses could undermine
Tingyi's bottom-line performance in 2012. Nevertheless, we believe the company
has credible strategies in place to turn around the profitability of the
business, particularly through leveraging its strength in distribution.
PepsiCo's Chinese bottling business has reported four consecutive years of net
loss.
Tingyi's disciplined financial management and stable cash flow generation
support its financial risk profile. The company prudently managed its balance
sheet and controlled leverage during its expansion period. This was shown in
2007-2011, when the company maintained a ratio of total debt to EBITDA of
0.5x-1.6x and a ratio of total debt to total capital of 16.9%-34.0%, which are
good levels for the rating category. We expect the company's cash flow
generation to remain strong and sustainable over the next two to three years.
In our base-case projection, we expect Tingyi's total debt to EBITDA ratio to
stay about 1.0x-2.0x and the ratio of total debt to total capital to be
30%-40% over the next few years following the proposed issue of senior
unsecured notes.
Liquidity
Tingyi has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company's
sources of liquidity, including cash and available facilities, will exceed its
uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-24 months (excluding the proposed bond
issuance). Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and
assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash of about US$1.13
billion as of March 31, 2012, and funds from operations (FFO). The company
also has about US$590.0 million in committed undrawn banking facilities as of
that date.
-- Uses of liquidity include committed capital expenditure, working
capital needs, debt repayments, and dividend payouts (it typically maintains a
payout policy of 50%) over the next 12 months. As of March 31, 2012, Tingyi
has short-term debt of US$822.9 million.
-- Net sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%.
-- Tingyi has good standing in the credit markets, particularly with
Japanese and Taiwanese banks.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tingyi will make progress in
integrating the PepsiCo bottling business, and therefore will gradually
broaden its brand diversity. We also expect the company to maintain
satisfactory profitability, generate positive free operating cash flows, and
maintain conservative leverage such that the total debt-to-EBITDA ratio does
not exceed 2x.
We are unlikely to upgrade Tingyi in the next few years. We would consider a
higher rating if the company increased the number of brands and products, and
geographical diversity, while demonstrating greater resilience in terms of
profit margins. An upgrade would also be dependent on the company retaining a
very strong market position in its key products and maintaining a conservative
financial risk profile (such as "intermediate").
We could lower the rating if we expect Tingyi's ratio of total debt to EBITDA
to exceed 2.0x on a sustained basis. This could happen if the company fails to
maintain its market position, poorly executes the PepsiCo integration or its
growth strategy, or undertakes a more aggressive capital expenditure plan.
