BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 05 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Alstom S.A. ----------------------------------- 05-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Turbines and
turbine
generator sets
Mult. CUSIP6: 021244
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-May-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
07-May-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on French capital goods firm Alstom S.A. continue to reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding