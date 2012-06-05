(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Alstom S.A. ----------------------------------- 05-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Turbines and

turbine

generator sets

Mult. CUSIP6: 021244

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-May-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

07-May-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on French capital goods firm Alstom S.A. continue to reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile.