(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Municipal Bank A.D. ------------------------------------ 06-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Bulgaria
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jul-2009 B+/B B+/B
19-Dec-2002 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================