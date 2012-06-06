(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam --------- 06-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Vietnam
Primary SIC: Commercial Banks
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B
23-Dec-2010 BB-/B BB-/B
22-Jul-2010 BB/B BB/B
===============================================================================