June 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised the outlooks on Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) to stable from negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B+/B' issuer credit ratings on both the banks. We also revised the ASEAN scale ratings on BIDV to 'axBB/axB' from 'axBB-/axB'.

We revised the outlook on the two banks following a similar sovereign rating action on Vietnam (BB-/Stable/B; axBB+/axB) earlier today.

The ratings on Vietinbank and BIDV are one notch above the banks' respective stand-alone credit profiles, reflecting: (1) the banks' "high systemic importance" in Vietnam's banking system; and (2) our assessment of a "highly supportive" government, which qualifies for a one-notch rating uplift from the banks' stand-alone credit profile of 'b'.

