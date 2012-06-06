(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised the outlooks on Vietnam Joint
Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) and Bank for Investment and
Development of Vietnam (BIDV) to stable from negative. At the same time, Standard &
Poor's affirmed its 'B+/B' issuer credit ratings on both the banks. We also revised the ASEAN
scale ratings on BIDV to 'axBB/axB' from 'axBB-/axB'.
We revised the outlook on the two banks following a similar sovereign rating
action on Vietnam (BB-/Stable/B; axBB+/axB) earlier today.
The ratings on Vietinbank and BIDV are one notch above the banks' respective
stand-alone credit profiles, reflecting: (1) the banks' "high systemic
importance" in Vietnam's banking system; and (2) our assessment of a "highly
supportive" government, which qualifies for a one-notch rating uplift from the
banks' stand-alone credit profile of 'b'.
