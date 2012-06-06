(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Tra 06-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Vietnam
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Mar-2012 B+/B B+/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$250 mil 8.00% nts due 05/17/2017 B+ 15-Mar-2012