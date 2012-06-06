(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria for rating structured finance (SF) transactions.

The criteria, which apply to all SF asset classes, reflect Fitch's approach to analysing the five fundamental elements in SF that shape the credit profile of a transaction and distinguish SF from other fixed income instruments, thus enabling Fitch to formulate its opinion of the transaction. They are:

-Legal structure;

-Asset quality;

-Credit enhancement;

-Financial structure; and

-Originator and servicer quality.

The principles discussed are applicable to all SF asset classes, including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (RMBS and CMBS, respectively), asset-backed securities (ABS), and structured credit transactions.

The criteria provide an overarching framework applicable to all SF transactions and complement any detailed asset class-specific rating criteria published by Fitch. The agency will expand or explain the inapplicability of any of these principles where appropriate in asset class-specific rating criteria reports.

The updated criteria replace the previous report of the same title dated 4 August 2011. The updated report contains no material changes and no rating changes are expected to result from the criteria update.

