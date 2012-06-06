(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria for rating
structured finance (SF) transactions.
The criteria, which apply to all SF asset classes, reflect Fitch's approach to
analysing the five fundamental elements in SF that shape the credit profile of a
transaction and distinguish SF from other fixed income instruments, thus
enabling Fitch to formulate its opinion of the transaction. They are:
-Legal structure;
-Asset quality;
-Credit enhancement;
-Financial structure; and
-Originator and servicer quality.
The principles discussed are applicable to all SF asset classes, including
residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (RMBS and CMBS,
respectively), asset-backed securities (ABS), and structured credit
transactions.
The criteria provide an overarching framework applicable to all SF transactions
and complement any detailed asset class-specific rating criteria published by
Fitch. The agency will expand or explain the inapplicability of any of these
principles where appropriate in asset class-specific rating criteria reports.
The updated criteria replace the previous report of the same title dated 4
August 2011. The updated report contains no material changes and no rating
changes are expected to result from the criteria update.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
