(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 -
Ratings -- C.A.T. oil AG ------------------------------------------ 06-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/B Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Oil and Gas Field
Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
07-Mar-2008 B+/B B+/B
