June 06 -
Overview
-- On May 10, 2012, Edwards Group Ltd. completed its IPO and subsequently
used $87 million of the net proceeds to partly redeem its first-lien loans.
-- Edwards Group Ltd. is the new holding company and reporting entity of
the U.K.-based vacuum technology group, replacing Edwards Holdco Ltd.,
formerly known as Edwards Group PLC.
-- We are affirming and then withdrawing our 'B+' rating on Edwards
Holdco. At the same time, we are assigning a 'B+' rating to Edwards Group and
affirming all issue ratings on the group's outstanding debt.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Edwards Group will generate
modestly positive free operating cash flow and maintain a ratio of gross debt
to EBITDA, after our adjustments, of less than 4x in 2012, although we
anticipate a moderate decline in revenues.
Rating Action
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based Edwards Holdco Ltd. and
subsequently withdrew the rating. The outlook was stable before the withdrawal.