June 06 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis on Bluestone Securities' series 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1--applying our U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have taken various rating actions in all three transactions.

-- Bluestone Securities' series 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Bluestone Securities PLC's series 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1 (see list below).

Bluestone Securities' series 2005-1, 2006-1, and 2007-1 are backed by mortgage pools of nonconforming first-ranking residential mortgages in England, Wales, and Scotland. The loans were originated by Platform Funding Ltd. in series 2005-1, by Beacon Homeloans Ltd. and Amber Homeloans Ltd. in series 2006-1, and by Beacon Homeloans in series 2007-1.

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative for criteria reasons our ratings on all of the notes in these transactions (excluding the series 2006-1 class D and E notes, and the series 2007-1 class Da and Db), following the application of our 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria. Additionally, on Feb. 7, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons our ratings on the series 2005-1's class A and B notes, series 2006-1's class A1 and A2 notes, and series 2007-1's class A2 and Az notes, following our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade of Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1)--a counterparty in each of the three transactions.