June 06

Summary analysis -- Canary Islands (Autonomous Community of) ------ 06-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: Spain

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-May-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

30-Jan-2012 A/-- A/--

16-Dec-2011 A+/-- A+/--

05-Oct-2010 AA-/-- AA-/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its rating on the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands on an "evolving but sound" institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions, according to our criteria. On the positive side, our rating also reflects above-average revenue flexibility and the lack of contingent liabilities.

Our view that the deterioration in Spain's economy is further eroding the long-term growth potential of major regional tax bases is also integral to the rating. Also the rating reflects worse-than-expected liquidity positions.

Following our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 27, 2012, we revised downward our view on the institutional framework for the Spanish normal-status regions. We now believe the central government's capacity to provide support to the regions over the long run has weakened. On the positive side, we acknowledge the central government's current moves to aid the regions' fiscal consolidation. We think the new legislation is likely to prompt the regions to make strong fiscal adjustments.

Spain has entered into what we see as a mild recession in 2012, and we anticipate a period of sluggish economic activity over our forecast horizon, 2012-2014. In the same vein, we think that regional tax bases--which were already hit by the 2009 recession--will likely continue to shrink in 2012, and undergo a period of lackluster growth over 2012-2014. Moreover, the unemployment rate in the Canary Islands, at 30.9% at year-end 2011, is the second highest in Spain (after Andalusia) and 8.1 percentage points above the national average (22.8%). In the current economic climate, we do not expect a significant reduction of this rate.