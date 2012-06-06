(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- OJSC Rostelecom ------------------------------- 06-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Communications

Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 77852T

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-May-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

16-Dec-2008 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Russian telecommunications operator OJSC Rostelecom is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bb', and Standard & Poor's view that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the government of the Russian Federation would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support if the company were to encounter periods of financial distress.