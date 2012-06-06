(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 06 -
Summary analysis -- University of Toronto ------------------------- 06-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/-- Country: Canada
State/Province: Ontario
Primary SIC: Colleges and
universities
Mult. CUSIP6: 383660
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Sep-2003 AA/-- AA/--
17-May-2001 AA+/-- AA+/--
Rationale
The ratings on the University of Toronto (UofT) reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' assessment of the university's exceptional student quality
and enrolment demand; strong liquidity; and good government support. Sizable
pension deficit payments and high debt constrain the ratings.
Like many of its Canadian peers, UofT saw its pension deficit increase
substantially after the recession, triggering big legislated pension deficit
payments that eroded its financial flexibility. According to the last
actuarial valuation as of July 1, 2011, its pension deficit stood at about C$1
billion on both a going concern and solvency basis. However, Ontario's
two-staged pension relief and the university's own efforts to make its pension
plans more sustainable have limited the potential scope of UofT's pension
difficulties since we revised the outlook to negative March 17, 2011.
Particularly, the university obtained stage one relief under Ontario's
two-staged pension relief provisions in early 2012. As a result, it will
benefit from a three-year exemption on solvency deficit payments until July
2014, with actual net solvency payments scheduled to begin July 1, 2015,
reflecting one year deferral provisions in the regulations. If granted stage
two relief, it would subsequently be able to fund any solvency deficit over a
10-year period, up from the current five-year requirement. As a result, UofT's
projected pension deficit payments leading up to 2015-2016 have fallen
significantly from the C$200 million yearly installments we originally thought
possible in the absence of stage one approval.
At the same time, the university has made efforts to increase its pension
contributions and negotiate higher employee-funded contributions, which should
help put its pension plans on a more stable footing. Of note, it made a C$150
million lump sum contribution in 2011. UofT intends to make another of equal
size in 2014. It also took steps to reduce its pension deficit by increasing
the member contributions for current service. While this will benefit the
pension's assets, it also creates the conditions for the university to receive
approval for stage two relief. The university has reached agreements with most
of its labor groups, but is still negotiating with the faculty association.
While UofT has stepped up efforts to improve the sustainability of its pension
plans, its intention to raise its annual pension contributions in the next
several years could reduce its financial flexibility, in our view. However, we
think Ontario's stage one relief has given the university near-term relief to
address current and future budget pressures. Accordingly, we intend to
evaluate UofT's progress in meeting the conditions for stage two. We will also
wait for the province to update its current tuition policy, which expires in
2012-2013.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a downgrade in the
next 12 months if the university's fails to keep its pension deficit payment
schedule according to its approved strategy. All else equal, if UofT
successfully reaches agreements to increase employee contributions as
necessary to receive stage two approval, we could revise the outlook to stable
next year. Conversely, if we foresee significant growth in pension deficits
affecting its operating results, material setbacks in meeting conditions for
stage two acceptance, or sizable new debt issuance, we could lower the ratings
next year. Similarly, if Ontario detrimentally changes its funding support or
tuition policy, we could downgrade the university.
