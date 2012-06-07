BRIEF-Chuou International Group buys back 65,400 shares for 28.1 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
June 07 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- CBL Insurance Ltd. ---------------------------- 07-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: New Zealand
Local currency BB-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2012 BB-/-- --/--
10-May-2010 BB+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The 'BB-' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on New Zealand-based credit and surety insurer CBL Insurance Ltd. (CBL) reflects the company's weak risk-based capitalization after adjusting for goodwill on a group basis, as well as complex business model and strategy that is managed by a small team. Offsetting these weaknesses is the company's strong and consistent underwriting performance from a high-margin business.
