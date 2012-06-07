(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating to telecommunications service provider SK Telecom Co. Ltd.'s (SKT; A-/Stable/--) Swiss Franc (CHF) 300 million senior unsecured bonds due June 12, 2017. The bonds have a 1.75% coupon rate.

The ratings on SKT reflect the company's leading position in Korea's wireless telecommunications market; strong business risk profile, backed by stable operating cash flows; and modest financial risk profile. At the same time, the ratings take into account intense competition in the mature domestic market, uncertainty in the regulatory environment, and SKT group's aggressive growth strategy--mainly through its acquisition of a major stake in semiconductor maker SK Hynix Inc. (Hynix; BB-/Stable/--).

In assessing SKT, we consolidate Hynix on a pro rata basis because Hynix is strategically important, in our view, to SKT's future growth objectives; SKT is Hynix's largest shareholder; and the investment represents a material part of the group's capital base. We expect this proportional consolidation to have limited impact on our financial assessment of SKT because we estimate that key measures of SKT's financial performance, such as debt to EBITDA and debt to capital, will remain quite similar to those for Hynix in 2012. However, increased volatility as a result of the consolidation of Hynix could hurt SKT's stable financial risk profile, in our opinion.

Also, we apply our adjustments for securitization of trade receivables to SKT's securitized handset receivables, which it funds through 49%-owned affiliate Hana SK Card Co. Ltd. (not rated). As a result, we add 100% of Hana SK Card's securitized handset receivables to SKT's debt. Although, in our opinion, this securitization structure contains very limited legal risk for SKT and we believe strong underlying asset quality underpins the securitization structure, SKT requires ongoing funding to support postpaid handset sales. At the same time, we incorporate some additional latitude in financial metric tolerances to reflect the high quality of the source of the funds and improvement in funding diversity. We expect the ratio of SKT's debt to EBITDA after pro rata consolidation of Hynix and adjustments for securitization of handset receivables to be about 2.6x in 2012.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SKT's strong market position should enable the company to continue to generate stable cash flows and maintain a strong debt servicing capability. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that SKT will not materially increase its ownership stake or capital investment in Hynix in the next few years.

The ratings could come under pressure if any of the following were to occur:

-- A material increase in SKT's ownership stake or capital investment in Hynix or other substantial investments in noncore businesses;

-- A substantial weakening of SKT's operating profitability, likely due to regulatory pressure or intensifying competition, such that SKT's EBITDA margin dropped to the 25% range;

-- A rise in debt to EBITDA for SKT, after pro rata consolidation of Hynix and adjustments for handset receivables securitization, above 2.8x on a sustained basis, mainly due to larger-than-expected handset receivables securitizations; or

-- Debt to EBITDA for SKT, after pro rata consolidation of Hynix and exclusion of adjustments for handset receivables securitization, above 1.8x on a sustainable basis as a result of weaker operating performance or larger-than-expected capital investments.

Though less likely, we may raise the ratings if SKT shows both sustainable improvement in its financial risk profile and a more conservative growth strategy.