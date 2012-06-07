June 07 -

Summary analysis -- Octagon Healthcare Funding Plc ---------------- 07-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The long-term insured 'AA-' debt rating on the senior secured GBP341.33 million bonds (including GBP35 million in variation bonds) issued by special-purpose vehicle Octagon Healthcare Funding PLC (ProjectCo) reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--) of payment of scheduled interest and principal on the bonds. The Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) of 'BB+' reflects a composite of risk factors outlined below.

According to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a long-term rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and the SPUR. Therefore, the long-term rating on the above issue reflects the rating on AGE.

Octagon issued the bonds in December 2003 to refinance the senior bank debt issued in 1998 to fund the design, construction, and operations of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, under a project agreement with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust (the Trust; previously Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Trust) in Norwich, England. The length of the project agreement is 60 years from the phase 1 completion date (August 2001), with break clauses at year 35 (Jan. 8, 2037; up from year 30 as part of the refinancing), year 40, and year 50 from the scheduled completion date (Jan. 8, 2002). Construction was completed in two phases, in August 2001 and August 2002. Since August 2001, Octagon has been providing soft and hard facilities management (FM) services to the 978-bed hospital.

The 'BB+' SPUR reflects the following credit risks:

-- The aggressive financial policies of the project's shareholders, demonstrated by their stated intention of setting distributions at a level consistent with a minimum annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR) to be maintained at 1.15x. This is significantly lower than the minimum ADSCR of 1.20x forecast at the time of the refinancing in December 2003.

-- The forecast minimum ADSCR of 1.15x is based on cash available for debt service, incorporating cash released from two additional reserving mechanisms that were introduced after the refinancing. Both mechanisms operate by depositing additional cash into the maintenance reserve account and releasing it when the ADSCR needs boosting. Without these mechanisms, the minimum ratio would be even lower. The favorable treatment in the calculation of the ADSCR of contributions under one of the mechanisms also flatters its financial strength, in our opinion. The ratio is much lower if calculated in line with other project definitions and with our ratings criteria, at 1.05x.

-- An aggressive financing structure, although this is typical of U.K. private finance initiative (PFI) projects. The debt-amortization profile is heavily backloaded, with 61% of debt retiring in the last 10 years, and 38% in the last five years before maturity. The ratio of senior debt to total funding is 90%.

-- Exposure to the uncertainty of at least 25 further years of capital replacement, although this exposure is partially mitigated by a three-year, forward-looking lifecycle maintenance reserve. High occupancy levels at the hospital could result in a deferral of lifecycle works at the Trust's request, although the Trust would indemnify the project against any financial consequences.

These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- ProjectCo has delivered stable operations since the completion of construction in 2001-2002. Reported performance and unavailability deductions since then have been minimal.

-- The project benefits from a stable, relatively benign, availability-based revenue stream.

-- The quality of the building is good, and only a few latent defects have been reported since the completion of construction.

-- The experienced FM services provider, Serco Ltd., has performed well to date according to the project's technical adviser, and has maintained strong relationships with ProjectCo and the Trust. ProjectCo reappointed Serco for the provision of soft FM services after market testing in August 2006, and again in June 2011 without market testing.

ProjectCo's financial performance for the year ending Dec. 31, 2011 was strong, with both profits and cash flow above budget. We understand that this was due principally to a higher-than-budgeted retail prices index, activity adjustments due to high occupancy levels, the cumulative effect of variations, and costs being managed in line with budget.

The updated financial model contains slightly reprofiled lifecycle expenditure forecasts. The impact is positive over the period to 2015, but reverses after that. Overall, projected expenditure over the remainder of the concession remains in line with previous levels. ProjectCo also notes an increased awareness on the part of the Trust of the positive financial implications (for the Trust) of declared unavailability (that is, a contractual position effectively resulting from rooms or areas in the hospital that, for some reason, cannot be used). Although the effect has not been significant so far, we will be paying close attention to this issue over the course of this year, in particular to determine if it becomes a clear trend or remains, as in the past, a series of isolated occurrences.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating of '1' indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. To date, however, there has been limited experience of loss or default for U.K. PFI projects.

The recovery rating reflects the strong security package, covenants, and contractual features incorporating the payment of compensation following a project default. Additional features supporting our expectation of very high recovery include the relative clarity of the termination regime (although this remains largely untested); our expectation of timely payments by the Trust, according to the contractual provisions; and the robust credit quality of the Trust, which would have to pay the termination amounts.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the SPUR reflects our view that the shareholders will limit their distributions so as to support the continuation of cash reserving. We also anticipate that the good operational performance of the project will continue.

We could take a positive rating action if the project's reliance on the additional cash reserving mechanisms were to fall--for example, as a result of a downward revision in future lifecycle expenditure.

We could lower the SPUR if, for example, increased shareholder distributions were to result in a lower minimum ADSCR. We could also lower the rating if there were a downturn in operational performance, or if a revision to future lifecycle obligations were to significantly increase the project's forecast cash outgoings.

