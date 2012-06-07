June 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our overall AVERAGE ranking on Hudson Advisors UK as a primary and
special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K.
-- The outlook is positive.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its overall AVERAGE ranking on Hudson
Advisors UK Ltd. as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K.
OUTLOOK
We have revised the outlook to positive from stable.
The rankings reflect our view of the following:
-- An established staffing structure supported by Hudson Advisors Germany (HAG), and
experienced staff recruited with the aim of having a multi-skilled team;
-- Good support from HAG across a range of services including HR and IT;
-- Initial business plans that are largely developed using a coordinated strategy between
HAUK and Lone Star, with subsequent business plans produced by HAUK to address fluctuating
market conditions;
-- Recorded training hours that are lower than we generally see, but which in our view are
partly mitigated by the experience of staff, together with a reported number of unrecorded
"on-the-job" training hours;
-- A boarding process that has been tested recently with the boarding of a new portfolio
within a short timeframe, and which is reported to have been effective;
-- A segregated, effective, secure payment-processing system; and
-- An automated reporting process providing reports in line with the requirements of
investors, lenders, and other stakeholders.
MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION
We have raised our subranking for management and organization to ABOVE AVERAGE.
LOAN ADMINISTRATION
We have affirmed our AVERAGE subranking for loan administration.
FINANCIAL POSITION
We consider Hudson Advisors LLC's financial position to be SUFFICIENT and are of the opinion
that there is currently enough financial strength to sustain HAUK's servicing operations.
