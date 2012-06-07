BRIEF-Chuou International Group buys back 65,400 shares for 28.1 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ---------- 07-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/B Country: Greece
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 423325
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Jun-2012 B-/B B-/B
14-Oct-2011 B/B B/B
13-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
08-Mar-2011 BB/B BB/B
27-May-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
21-Dec-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
15-Dec-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15