(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 -

Summary analysis -- Kerry Properties Ltd. ------------------------- 07-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Subdividers and

developers, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 492469

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-1998 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

31-Oct-1997 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on Kerry Properties Ltd. reflects the Hong Kong-based diversified property company's satisfactory recurring income, established brand name in China and Hong Kong through key investment property assets, and good funding flexibility. Rating weaknesses include Kerry's: (1) weaker profit margin, partially due to the increased contribution from the logistics business; (2) capital-intensive business model that gradually generates cash flow but requires large upfront capital outlay; and (3) growing exposure to the volatile Chinese real estate market. The property development market is cyclical. The outlook for both the Hong Kong and China markets is uncertain due to weak global economic conditions and the governments' austerity measures. Kerry's limited number of project launches adds to the volatility in its property sales business.

We assess Kerry's business risk profile to be "satisfactory". The company has more diversified businesses than its rated Chinese property development peers'. It generates recurring income from its rental properties in China and Hong Kong, and from its warehouse operations. These businesses support a fair level of cash flow and operating performance stability, offsetting the volatility in property sales cycles. We expect Kerry's rental income to grow over the next two years as the company opens new large-scale properties in Shanghai and other cities. The company's leading market position in warehouse rentals in Hong Kong should also continue to contribute recurring income.

In our view, the execution risk is higher for Kerry when it expands in second-to third-tier cities in China because the company adopts a high-end strategy in these markets. The affordability and commercial demand is lower in these cities than in tier-one cities.