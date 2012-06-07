BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have applied our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria to First Flexible (No. 7).
-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on First Flexible (No. 7)'s class B and C notes, and removed them from CreditWatch negative.
-- We have also affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA (sf)' rating on First Flexible (No. 7)'s class A notes.
-- First Flexible (No. 7) is a U.K. RMBS transaction that securitizes mortgages originated by Mortgages Trust.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the class B and C notes issued by First Flexible (No. 7) PLC to 'B- (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and 'A (sf)', respectively. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on First Flexible (No. 7)'s class A notes. In addition, we removed all the ratings from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on Dec. 12, 2011 (see list below).
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has