Overview

-- We believe that Greek utility Public Power Corp. S.A. (PPC) has almost fully depleted its liquidity, owing to sharply falling earnings, climbing overdue receivables, and the absence of new credit facilities.

-- PPC is vulnerable to strained operating and funding conditions in Greece (Hellenic Republic, CCC/Stable/C) In addition, we now believe there is at least a one-in-three chance that Greece will exit from the eurozone.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on PPC to 'CC' from 'CCC'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that PPC will likely default on its obligations in the near term, as defined by our criteria, if we don't see rapid improvement in operating conditions and liquidity.

Rating Action

On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Greece-based utility Public Power Corp. S.A. (PPC) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The downgrade chiefly reflects our view that PPC's liquidity, which we assess as "weak," has deteriorated further in the past six months. We believe the company has exhausted its liquidity sources and that its ability to honor its large financial obligations in 2012 mostly depends on external factors in the currently highly uncertain environment in Greece (Hellenic Republic) (CC/Stable/C).

PCC faces debt service of nearly EUR1 billion by the end of 2012, mostly with Greek banks, and of which about half is due in June.

Based on first-quarter reported results, PPC's cash levels are minimal, and its total current liabilities exceeded total current assets (excluding cash) by nearly EUR900 million on March 30, 2012. Most of its debt maturing with Greek banks in the first quarter--totaling EUR650 million--was extended, but only for a quarter.

PPC's plummeting earnings under adverse operating conditions are the main reason behind its worsening liquidity. Falling power demand, market share, poor weather that dragged hydropower to historic lows, and rising fuel and power purchasing costs drove 2011 reported EBITDA down 49%, compared with the 2010 figure, despite sizable payroll reductions. Still, PPC posted a 13% increase in year-on-year revenues in first-quarter 2012, owing to market share gains--owing to the suspension of alternative suppliers' operations--and tariff hikes. EBITDA continued to fall in the quarter, however, losing nearly 30%, because of PPC's power and fuel purchases were further inflated by the interruption in imports from Bulgaria.

The Greek government decided in September 2011 to collect a new annual property tax, amounting to EUR2.1 billion, by adding it to the electric bills of domestic power suppliers. This move has accentuated the squeeze on PPC's liquidity. Deteriorating economic conditions and, most importantly, the government's relaxing of the threat to cut the power of users who failed to pay the tax, has pushed up PPC's overdue receivables, which peaked at EUR763 million at end-March for low voltage users.

Depleting cash flows from operations, combined with the maintenance of high capital expenditure, have translated into negative discretionary cash flows for PPC. These represented about EUR1 billion over the past 12 months, which we understand PPC has mostly financed with cash and rising payables since it wasn't able to raise new funding with Greek banks.

We believe PPC's liquidity marginally improved in April 2012 owing to a decrease in overdue receivables because the group made a higher number of power cuts, and thanks to exceptional government support. For instance, the government has accelerated the payment of PPC's overdue payables from public entities while returning advance corporate tax payments to the group, and it has allowed PPC to retain about EUR250 million of the new property tax it collected on behalf of the state until June 30.

Still, PPC is now operating in a period of unprecedented uncertainty in Greece because the possibility that it could pull out of the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU, or eurozone) has become more tangible (for further details, see "Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone," published June 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The uncertainty will likely prevail at least until Greece's electorate returns to the polls on June 17, after failing to elect a clear majority in the May 6 parliamentary elections.

We believe PPC is exposed to various external risks that could materialize in the coming weeks and months) and, in turn, trigger a default, under our criteria:

-- Greek banks may no longer be willing or able to refinance their loans to PPC. We believe that the recent EUR18 billion recapitalizion of Greek banks through the European Financial Stability Fund should ease PPC's negotiations with Greek banks for a EUR960 syndicated bank loan. Moreover we believe the capital cost of a default of PPC, Greece's largest company, is a strong incentive for the banks to refinance PPC's debt, provided they keep on receiving European Central Bank (ECB; unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) funding. However, under our criteria, a loan refinancing after the initial maturity date or under subpar conditions compared with the initial ones constitutes a default.

-- The European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) may no longer be willing to disburse the EUR433 million in available funds to PCC under existing credit lines. We note, for instance, that PPC has not yet received an agreement from the EIB to extend the deadline, which has passed, to draw on tranches totaling EUR88 million. Moreover, the EIB has announced plans to introduce a change-in-currency clause in its loan contracts with Greek enterprises. We think PPC is unlikely to be able to obtain fresh funding to compensate for a possible shortage or delay in the EIB's disbursement.

-- PPC's revenue collection could deteriorate further. Based on public officials' statements, Greece's tax inflows in the first 20 days of May were down 20% year on year. This suggests that taxpayers are postponing payments until they have greater visibility on Greece's future in the eurozone. We believe that payments of electric bills could also drop, including at PPC, despite its policy to cut off power to nonpayers. In addition, we understand that Greece's future government will decide whether to continue collecting the property tax via electric bills. PPC's overdue receivables would likely soar again if the government decides to continue the collection, given that Greece's Supreme Court has ruled that the discontinuation of power to nonpayers of the property tax is against the constitution.

-- Greece's energy sector could collapse. The Greek energy regulator called for an emergency cash injection into Greece's power sector on May 31, to avoid cutting off gas supplies to independent power producers and subsequent power outages. Oil and gas account for approximately for half the power produced in Greece. Though such an event would strengthen PPC's competitive position and output in the short term, there could be also be adverse effects on PPC's costs and liquidity position, which at this stage are tough to predict. Among others, the repeated blackouts likely to ensue might also discourage users from paying their electric bills, in our opinion.

Liquidity

We consider PPC's liquidity as "weak" under our criteria due to the group's liquidity gap by year-end 2012, its low cash balance, and its sizable near-term refinancing needs that depend on funding from Greece's strained financial system. Prospects for significant improvement in FOCF generation continue to hinge on major energy reforms put on hold by the current political instability and constrained by Greece's significant power infrastructure needs, which we believe exacerbates the group's reliance on external funding.

We factor into our assessment of PPC's liquidity at end-March 2012 the following sources of cash for the rest of 2012:

-- About EUR173 billion in available cash;

-- Funds from operations (FFO) that we estimate at EUR530 million, assuming EBITDA margin over the full year falls slightly short of management's guidance of 17%-18%; and

-- EUR448 million in available, committed facilities maturing beyond 12 months, assuming full availability of EIB funding.

Against these sources, we see the following liquidity uses in the same period:

-- Debt maturities of EUR891 million, including EUR525 million at the end of June. PPC and Greek commercial banks are in talks on a EUR960 million syndicated loan to refinance 2012 maturities of EUR660 million and 2013 maturities of EUR300 million. Ahead of this, we understand that immediate refinancing could be achieved through bilateral loans

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR520 million, assuming PPC uses its leeway to delay investments under its current liquidity stress; and

-- Working capital needs of about EUR60 million (in addition to the EUR86 million in the first quarter).

We do not factor into our liquidity assessment PPC's return, at the end of June, EUR250 million in property taxes it collected on behalf of the state. Nor do we take into account the large gap between current liabilities that exceed current assets.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that PPC will likely default on its obligations in the near term, as defined by our criteria, if we don't see rapid improvement in operating conditions and liquidity. In addition, the negative outlook factors in the likelihood that PPC would likely be unable to service its euro-denominated debt if Greece decided to readopt the drachma or adopt a new operating currency. Standard & Poor's now believes there is a one-in-three chance that Greece will exit from the eurozone.

The negative outlook also takes into account PPC's near-term refinancing risk and the likelihood that enduring political uncertainty or deteriorating economic conditions could worsen the group's already ailing liquidity situation even if Greece does not exit the eurozone.

We could lower our long-term rating on PPC to 'SD' (selective default) if it failed to meet interest or principal payments on their due date. This includes exchange offers of new debt with less favorable terms than those of the original issue without what we view to be adequate offsetting compensation.

An outlook revision to stable or an upgrade would, in our view, depend on the group's ability to significantly improve its liquidity position in the next months, should PPC successfully refinance its short-term debt and, in turn, weather its current liquidity squeeze. In our view, this may result from:

-- The tariff reform prescribed by the EU and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of Greece's bail-out program, if it's implemented, which would likely result in pronounced tariff and, in turn, earnings increases for PPC as early as 2013;

-- PPC's disposal of some assets, including coal mines and coal power plants, or the opening up of capital of its recently setup transmission or distribution subsidiaries; and

-- The future owner of PPC's privatized stake provides liquidity support to the company.

